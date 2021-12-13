Huawei Watch D appears on live shots

Huawei has a lot of smartwatches at this point, and the company will reportedly want to unveil a new product to join its lineup, the Huawei Watch D. The latest rumors point to December 23 release date, where Huawei will also officially unveil the Mate V clamshell foldable device.

Ahead of the rumored event, new images appeared on Weibo (via GSMArena), showing off the Huawei Watch D smartwatch and some of its features and overall design. The images confirm some previously seen leaked images, and it shows a rounded, rectangular body with two buttons on the right side.

One of the buttons will apparently take the user straight to the health menu, while the other will likely take user the user back to the default watch face. The watch will run Harmony OS, which is hardly a surprise to anyone familiar with Huawei’s smartwatches.

When it comes to functionality and sensors, the Huawei Watch D is speculated to offer blood pressure measurements, which can also be seen on the official product box as a highlighted feature. The watch will show low and high-pressure readings, and it will also have pulse detection. Additionally, the watch will also offer ECG, and Huawei is said to have partnered up with Chinese health institutes to provide hypertension management and early intervention by using the watch’s data.

There isn’t much else that we know about the Huawei Watch D, and we have no information whether the company will offer replaceable straps, or whether the smartwatch will make it outside of China at all. While we have no rumored price available for the upcoming smartwatch, we speculate that it will be fairly affordable. Huawei offers some other high-end smartwatches, such as the more stylish Huawei Watch GT 3 Series, and we doubt this would cost anywhere near that.