HUAWEI is known for its excellent smartwatches and great wireless earbuds, but what if we told you there was a unique all-in-one product, designed to provide the same excellent experience in a small and unique form factor. That’s where the new HUAWEI WATCH Buds come into play. HUAWEI just unveiled the new WATCH Buds with built-in wireless earbuds for the UK market, and here’s everything you need to know about the hybrid smartwatch.

Pricing & Availability

The HUAWEI WATCH Buds will retail for £449.99 (~$550) in the United Kingdom, and they’ll become available from March 1st. The device will be available from the HUAWEI Store, HUAWEI Brand Stores, and physical retailers. Customers who pre-order the WATCH Buds with a £30 deposit from the HUAWEI Store will be able to claim £60 off the retail price when purchasing on launch day.

Smartwatch

The smartwatch itself features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution with 326 pixel-per-inch density. Despite the internal housing and opening mechanism, the watch is only 14.99mm thick, and weighs just 66.5 grams without the strap. The strap is also interchangeable and can be swapped with any 22mm bands. The WATCH Buds comes with black or brown leather straps, and the watch is made of stainless steel.

While HUAWEI doesn’t say what powers the smartwatch, we know that it’s capable of the most common fitness tracking features, including sleep tracking, heart rate measurements, blood oxygen saturation detection, and more. The watch can also recognize more than 80 sports activities, including rope skipping, rowing machines, running, free training, and more.

The smartwatch also has standard smart features, such as notification syncing, text messaging, music control, and more. It can also work seamlessly with other HUAWEI devices, and the watch is powered by HUAWEI’s operating system. It’s compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, and the HUAWEI Health App is available to all operating systems.

The watch itself packs a 410 mAh battery, and HUAWEI says it can last for up to three days on a single charge, or seven days in power-saving mode with the watch chagrin the earbuds turned off. The watch also supports wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.2, BeiDou, GLONASS, and GPS positioning.

Earbuds

The wireless earbuds feature a unique octagonal cylindrical design. Both earbuds support left and right placements and can be worn freely without the need to look out for the pre-determined positions. The earbuds weigh just 4 grams and are as “light as a feather”.

The Buds feature noise cancellation, Triple Adaptive EQ, and Ear Canal Adaptive technology to help make the audio sound great in either ears. The Buds feature touch controls, with a double tap to reject/answer calls, or play/pause music, and a triple tap to enable or disable noise cancellation.

The earbuds come with a 30 mAh battery built-in, providing up to 4-hours of listening time on a single charge, or 2.5 hours of talk time with noise cancellation turned off. A full charge takes about 100 minutes.

All-in-one

This isn’t the first time HUAWEI is experimenting with something unique. We saw the Watch GT Cyber released just last year. The smartwatch can be detached from the original casing, enabling even more customization, other than just replacing the band.

HUAWEI is a pioneer in smartwatches and wireless earbuds. Seeing the two devices in a combined and hybrid form factor might be surprising to some, but it was only a matter of time. This particular device was already unveiled back in December; however, it was only available in China.

The device itself looks like it’s from a Bond movie, and while it might look odd at first, some people might be able to take advantage of this form factor. It feels refreshing to see something new and innovative on the market.

The WATCH Buds aren’t cheap, and for that price, users can also buy a standard HUAWEI smartwatch and earbuds separately, with much better battery life, albeit, giving up the portability form factor. If you’re after a great all-in-one, there’s no other device on the market like the HUAWEI WATCH Buds.