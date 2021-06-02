HUAWEI has announced its Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro with HarmonyOS onboard. The company is opting for its in-house OS after trying Google Waer OS (then Android Wear) and LiteOS on its smartwatches. The new wearables offer a clean design and they look gorgeous. They offer a similar set of features as their predecessor with some additions like redesigned home screen and more. The former consists of a watchOS-style grid of apps rather than a list. Plus, you get support for video calling through Huawei’s own MeeTime service.

HUAWEI Watch 3 features a circular 1.43-inch OLED display that has a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It offers an edge-to-edge display with no rotating bezel. For controls, you’ll have to rotate the crown like the Apple Watch.

A vibrant display with up to two weeks of battery life

The smartwatch can last up to three days on a single charge with 4G enabled and up to two weeks with normal use. Hence, it looks like HarmonyOS has a lot in common with LiteOS in terms of power consumption. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch hardly lasts two days – the same can be said for Wear OS smartwatches.

Activity tracking features are similar to the previous models, which include heart rate tracking, an Sp02 sensor, and sleep tracking. Moreover, the latest wearable includes a temperature sensor that can continuously track the temperature of your skin throughout the course of the day. The watch supports a hundred different workout modes, which include running. climbing, cycling, swimming, and more. You can operate the Watch 3 independently from a phone with its own 4G LTE connection, thanks to the eSIM support.

The HUAWEI Watch 3 comes in different styles including an “active” model with a rubber strap, a “classic” model with leather, and an “elite” version with a metal bracelet. HUAWEI also announced the Watch 3 Pro, which is claimed to offer up to 5 days of battery life with 4G turned on, and up to 21 days in its long battery life mode. Additionally, you get a more premium titanium build.

The company says it is working with developers on bringing their apps to HUAWEI devices with the new HarmonyOS. Pricing and release details of both the HUAWEI Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro remain unknown.