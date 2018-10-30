Huawei Watch, Huawei Watch 2 updated to latest Wear OS
Huawei Watch and Huawei Watch 2 owners are sighing in relief after waiting months for an update they feared would never arrive.
The latest iteration of Wear OS — featuring the no-swipe paradigm in the notification shade — has finally been pulsed out to users. On the dedicated r/hwatch subreddit, many users are reporting faster app launch times including Google Pay and Maps plus smoother animations.
No damage done, people say, though Redditors do wish battery optimizations were apparent. Still, Huawei have come out for the better on this update worth waiting for.
And for those who are buying the Huawei Watch GT, well, they don’t have Wear OS to deal with, but the company’s Wear OS-like proprietary firmware, Light OS. It was shown on the trade show floor with dodgy framerates.
