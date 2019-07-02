Huawei waiting on U.S. Commerce decision to resume using Android

After President Trump, over the weekend, said that Huawei can purchase U.S. technology again, a White House official offered some clarifications regarding measures moving forward. In the light of the new developments, Huawei is now waiting for an approval from the U.S. Department of Commerce so that it can resume using Google’s Android operating system again. Google was among the first companies to respond to the ban by retracting Huawei’s Android license.

While Huawei has been working on its own operating system, dubbed Hongmeng OS, the company has stated numerous times that it would very much prefer continuing to use Android.

We acknowledge President Trump’s comments related to Huawei over the weekend and will wait for guidance from the Department of Commerce but have nothing further to add at this time — Tim Danks, Huawei vice president of risk management and partner relations

However, the U.S. Department of Commerce has not yet reached a decision on whether Huawei can resume its relationship with Google and its Android operating system, a clarification that is absolutely needed in order to continue forward movement.