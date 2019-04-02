CEO believes Huawei will overtake Samsung in 2020

In 2016, Huawei set a target to overtake Apple in 2019, and Samsung in 2021. The company managed to beat its own target by becoming number two last year in August, firmly pushing Apple to the third spot. The Chinese tech-giant closed out 2018 by breaking all of its records and selling more than 200 million smartphones. No wonder Huawei now aims for the number one spot, something CEO Richard Yu publicly declared in 2018.

In a recent interview, Yu said he believes Huawei will achieve smartphone domination in 2020. Still, its main competitors “remain Samsung and Apple because they can deliver innovation”, he added.

There are still many customers looking for affordable smartphones with very good features. The P30 we’ve introduced is for the mass market, the Mate X only for a few top customers – Richard Yu

Huawei will most likely replicate the recipe from 2018, with its P30 line-up, the upcoming Mate 30 series, and the other mid- and low-end phones. However, this year, the Mate X will probably mark the beginning of a new era for Huawei, as the company aims to fold as many phones as possible in the near future.