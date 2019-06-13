Huawei wants Verizon to pay $1 billion for its patents

Reuters is citing an unnamed source who claims to be familiar with the matter regarding a new patent dispute. Huawei is allegedly asking Verizon to pay licensing fees for more than 230 of its patents, with the amount going as high as $1 billion.

The patents in question relate to network equipment used by more than 20 of the company’s vendors, the report suggests, “including major U.S. tech firms but those vendors would indemnify Verizon”, said a Huawei intellectual property licensing executive.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the matter, identifying patents that relate to core network equipment, wireline infrastructure, and internet-of-things technology.

These issues are larger than just Verizon. Given the broader geopolitical context, any issue involving Huawei has implications for our entire industry and also raise national and international concerns — Verizon spokesman Rich Young

In the light of the current events, the line between the U.S.-China trade war and the “national security” concerns involving Huawei has become blurred. Verizon didn’t comment on the matter, which could end up being a legal issues, but did say that it might be more about the geopolitical battle between the two countries, rather than about the patents themselves.