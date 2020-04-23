The second-largest map service after Google Maps has made its way to HUAWEI’s app store. HERE WeGo – City Navigation app is now listed on AppGallery.

As an effect of U.S. ban and in search of Google Maps alternative, HUAWEI had signed a deal with TomTom. The company was rumored to provide mapping data to HUAWEI. No one knows what happened with that deal.

Now, fortunately, the Chinese manufacturer has lined up a Google Maps alternative by making HERE Maps available on its AppGallery.

The Maps service offers free voice-guided navigation and you can easily download maps for offline use. It also brings public transit information for 1300+ cities including New York City/NYC, San Francisco/SF, London, Berlin, Munich, and more. You can also see the cost of public transit tickets and cab fares. Further, you can find places to park, and know about traffic delays for any drive.

You can download the app from AppGallery here.