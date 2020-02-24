Huawei has refreshed its sleek MateBook X Pro ultrabook and is calling the updated version MateBook X Pro (2020). Huawei’s new offering packs a high-resolution touchscreen display with extremely thin bezels and sports a metallic build with a sandblasted finish, all the while tipping the scales at just around 1.3kg.

The MateBook X Pro (2020) carries over the pop-up webcam design from its predecessor, keeping it hidden below the function key as an added privacy measure. It comes equipped with a quad speaker audio system and offers 360-degree voice reception with a range of up to 4 meters.

Here’s what the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2020) has to offer in terms of internal hardware:

13.9-inch LTPS 3000 x 2000 display with 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, and 100% sRGB color gamut support

Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD

NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics

56Wh battery (bundled 65W USB Type-C power adapter)

2 x USB Type-C and 1 x USB Type-A 3.0 ports

Color options: Emerald Green, Space Grey, Mystic Silver

Huawei MateBook X Pro (2020) starts at €1,499 for the base variant with Intel’s UHD graphics and goes up to €1,999 for the top-tier model. It will be available starting April 2020 and will hit the shelves in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, and Russia.

Source: Huawei