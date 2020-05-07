HUAWEI recently unveiled the MatePad 10.4-inch alongside the Nova 7 series. Now, it has launched an 8-inch variant called the MediaPad T8. The new tablet features an 8-inch display, 80% screen-to-body ratio 5100mAh battery, and more.

HUAWEI MediaPad T8 specifications

Display: 8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) HD+ LCD screen SoC: MediaTek MT8768, paired with IMG GE8320 650 GPU

MediaTek MT8768, paired with IMG GE8320 650 GPU RAM: 2GB RAM

2GB RAM ROM: 16GB/32GB; expandable memory up to 512GB

16GB/32GB; expandable memory up to 512GB Rear cameras: 5MP AF f/2.2 aperture

5MP AF f/2.2 aperture Front cameras: 2MP f/2.4 aperture

2MP f/2.4 aperture OS: EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10

EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10 Battery: 5100mAh with support for 5W charging

5100mAh with support for 5W charging Dimensions: 199.7 x 121.1 x 8.55 mm; Weight: 310g

199.7 x 121.1 x 8.55 mm; 310g Connectivity: LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, micro USB, 3.5mm jack

LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, micro USB, 3.5mm jack Colour: Deepsea Blue

The tablet is priced at 500 Romanian Leu (~$112). It will be made available in Romania later this month. However, there is no word on availability in other markets.