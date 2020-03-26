HUAWEI Watch GT2
HUAWEI has today announced the VIP Customer Services initiative for its customers in India, as part of which, the company will offer doorstep repair and replacement service for its smartwatches. The initiative will cover the Huawei Watch GT and Watch GT 2 in the country.

Customers who come across any manufacturing defect in their Huawei Watch GT and Watch GT 2 smartwatch can get it replaced at their doorstep. However, the smartwatch has to been under warranty to get a free replacement unit.

As for customers who have an out-of-warranty HUAWEI Watch GT or GT 2, they can avail the benefits of a special repair scheme. All you have to do is call an expert and get spare parts such as a strap, charging base, back cover, and screen among others to repair the malfunctioning smartwatch at your house.

