Huawei trolls Samsung and Apple for slowing down phones

In case you missed it, on October 24, the news broke that Samsung and Apple were fined by the Italian watchdog. 5 million euros ($5.7 million) is what the fine was for each of the two companies. The Italian anti-trust authority felt the need for the fine, “following complaints they used software updates to slow down their mobile phones”.

Huawei took this perfect opportunity to both improve its brand awareness and troll Samsung and Apple. In a Huawei Mobile UK tweet (below), the Chinese phone-maker said “we would never slow our phones down to force an upgrade”. This is also a great opportunity for Huawei to promote its Mate 20 Pro, which features the fast Kirin 980 SoC.

There were some reports in the past of certain companies using software updates to deliberately slow down older models in order to push the new ones. However, the most recent one brought this back, especially that it comes in the form of an official fine by an authority, rather than just reports based on user experience.