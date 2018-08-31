Android

Huawei totally takes over | IFA 2018 Daily: Day 1

Welcome back to another IFA 2018 Daily! If you haven’t checked out what came out yesterday and the day before, we highly suggest you do so. But if you want a recap of what’s been happening at the Messe Berlin today, let’s get going.

Huawei

The Chinese manufacturer had a laidback press briefing, but it was still bountiful in announcements:

  • The Huawei P20 Pro gets four new finishes: in glass, there’s Pearl White and Morpho Aurora and in leather, there’s black and brown.
  • The company also launched its first smart speaker, the AI Cube — not very cube-lookin, if we do say so ourselves — that runs on Alexa.
  • Finally, a path forward: the Kirin 980 SoC was announced as the first to feature a 7nm fabrication and it will be featured on the Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphones from October 16.

Other developments

  • Friend of the channel TK Bay has a hands-on video of the Honor Play and a look forward to the Honor Magic 2.
  • ZTE is booking its 5G smartphone ticket for the second half of next year, perhaps staying behind the rest of the pack.
  • Motorola announced global availability of its new Android One phones and they look like pretty decent contenders in the battery department.
  • Qualcomm has brought a new version of its aptX Bluetooth audio codec with dynamic EQ adjustment for different applications such as gaming or video.
  • ZTE-backed Nubia teased out its “wearable smartphone,” the Alpha, for launch in the fall. It has a camera on it.

