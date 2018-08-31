Huawei totally takes over | IFA 2018 Daily: Day 1

Welcome back to another IFA 2018 Daily! If you haven’t checked out what came out yesterday and the day before, we highly suggest you do so. But if you want a recap of what’s been happening at the Messe Berlin today, let’s get going.

Huawei

The Chinese manufacturer had a laidback press briefing, but it was still bountiful in announcements:

The Huawei P20 Pro gets four new finishes: in glass, there’s Pearl White and Morpho Aurora and in leather, there’s black and brown.

The company also launched its first smart speaker, the AI Cube — not very cube-lookin, if we do say so ourselves — that runs on Alexa.

Finally, a path forward: the Kirin 980 SoC was announced as the first to feature a 7nm fabrication and it will be featured on the Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphones from October 16.

Other developments

