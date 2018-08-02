Huawei ships most smartphones with a notch, becomes ‘top-notch’ manufacturer

According to data from Sigmaintell Consulting, cited by DigiTimes, a total of 86.1 million smartphones with notches were shipped globally in the first half of 2018. The notch easily became a trend from being a necessity first, to a polarizing topic among smartphone enthusiasts, still.

Out of the total, Huawei shipped 25.4 million units, to become the number one manufacturer in terms of smartphones with notches shipped. Second came Apple with its only model featuring a cutout, the iPhone X, shipping 20.7 million units, followed by OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi. Google recently addressed developers (and OEMs) in a blog post, limiting the number of notches to two per device.

There were a total of 604 million units shipped in the first half of 2018, says Sigmaintell, down 3.3% on year. Out of the total, Huawei shipped 95.36 million smartphones in the first half of 2018, grabbing the second position after Samsung, pushing Apple to third.