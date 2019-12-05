HUAWEI is being reactive on the status quo the U.S. imposed upon its company. It recently filed lawsuits against the U.S. government on several fronts, and now it is planning on moving some of its assets out of the United States.

[HUAWEI’s] center for research and development will be moved out of the U.S. And that will be relocated to Canada. HUAWEI founder Ren Zhengfei

In a recent interview, HUAWEI founder Ren Zhengfei said his company will be moving its research center to Canada. Currently in the United States, the research center received $510 million-worth investment funds from the company last year alone.

Additionally, Zhengfei said that HUAWEI was planning on building a completely new facility in Europe, where it would handle manufacturing activities for its 5G equipment.

