After the United States added Huawei to its trade blacklist in May, it granted the company two consecutive 90-day reprieves, of which the current is set to end on Monday, November 18.

Under the reprieve, some U.S companies are allowed to do business with Huawei, and now, according to Reuters citing unnamed source, the U.S. is set to grant Huawei another reprieve tomorrow.

There are enough problems with telephone service in the rural communities – we don’t want to knock them out. So, one of the main purposes of the temporary general licenses is to let those rural guys continue to operate U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

It would be a short, two-week reprieve, the sources claimed, but it will be followed by a longer extension. This, however, has not yet been finalized, “due to regulatory hurdles”, according to one source which was allegedly briefed on the matter.

Source: Reuters