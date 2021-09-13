Although we don’t hear much about Huawei and its products, the company is very much alive and is doing fine, considering the challenges it faces globally. Huawei sent out invitations to its next event that will be held in Vienna on October 21.

The invitation doesn’t reveal much, but we can speculate that the company will officially, launch the latest Huawei P50 Series, which was announced earlier this year in July, and has only been available in China up until now. The company may also release new products, but we have no information on what those may be (via PhoneArena).

Huawei could also possibly announce a new Mate 50 series of devices, and other Mate-series products such as laptops, fitness trackers, watches, and more. The most likely product that may get announced however is the new P50 Series. Regardless of what product the company launches globally or in Europe, availability will likely be limited due to the US trade restrictions that prevent the company from obtaining the chipsets it needs for its devices.

In Europe, the demand for Huawei products has become very low, since the devices no longer support any Google services and don’t have any access to the Google Play Store. Although Huawei’s App Gallery has become a lot better over time, it still lacks a lot of applications, not to mention a lot of popular Android apps such as Youtube.

As a quick recap, the Huawei P50 lineup consists of the Huawei P50 and the P50 Pro. The standard P50 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC 4G chipset, while the P50 Pro features the Kirin 9000 chip. Both devices have a 50MP main camera sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The P50 launched at about $700, whereas the Pro model starts at ~$1,000. We’ll find out more about what Huawei has to offer at the October 21 event.

Would you be interested in picking up a Huawei P50 Series device? Have you ever used a Huawei product before? Let us know in the comments below!