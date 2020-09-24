It seems that Huawei may finally be getting a break from the US. The company has been deeply affected by the US – China trade war and the ongoing pandemic, but new rumors suggest that things can start to improve.

According to a recent report by Reuters, Huawei may keep on working with Intel Corp, as one of the company’s spokesmen said that it had received the necessary licenses from the US authorities to continue supplying products to the Chinese tech giant. This information was also released by the China Securities Journal, which mentions other companies waiting to get the US government’s permission to work with Huawei.

Other companies such as China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, MediaTek have confirmed to have applied for a US license. However, we also get information that Qualcomm has also applied for a permit to sell its chips to Huawei.

Huawei’s rotating chairman, Guo Ping, said that:

“Qualcomm has always been a very important partner of Huawei. Over the past decade and more, Huawei has been procuring chipsets from Qualcomm. I’ve noticed Qualcomm has applied for a license to export products to Huawei from the US government, and if they get the license, we are willing to continue to procure from them and use their chipsets in our smartphones.”

He also confirmed some issues that could delay the launch of the Huawei Mate 40 series and the Mate X2, the problems the company is having with some of the necessary components for its devices, and more.

“The US has been continuously attacking us … and that has posed great challenges to our production and our operation.”

“We got the last batch of chipsets in the middle of September; we are still evaluating more details.”

Let’s remember that US sanctions got worse on September 15, when the company lost several business partners, such as Samsung, LG, and the TSMC, which is, or was, the company in charge of manufacturing Kirin chipsets found in Huawei devices. Now, we will have to wait and see which companies are allowed to work with Huawei, according to the US government’s judgment.

Source GSM Arena

Via CNBC