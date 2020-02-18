5G Huawei Mate X
Huawei recently confirmed its presence in Barcelona. The company announced that it will host a virtual press conference on February 24 amidst the cancellation of MWC 2020.

A new report from Gizmochina claims that Huawei will launch a new foldable at its virtual event. The site confirms it won’t be the Huawei Mate X foldable. However, it is not sure of the identity of the new foldable. It could well be the Mate XS model that was mentioned in 2019. The foldable phone was slated to launch in March 2020.

Huawei Mate XS will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset. It is said to sport an improved display and an upgraded hinge mechanism.

Huawei is expected to announce a slew of connected devices at its virtual event. Moreover, the teaser highlights the company’s 1+8+N marketing strategy. The company may announce new notebooks, smartphones, and wearables at the event.

