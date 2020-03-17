March 26 should bring us the new P40 line-up from HUAWEI, consisting of the HUAWEI P40 Lite (already official), P40, P40 Pro, and presumably an even beefier Premium version of the P40 Pro with a ceramic backplate.

The clip below is teasing the announcement of the series, and, while it doesn’t reveal much about the phones, it does focus on the camera capabilities.

We can also see some hints towards curved and rounded edges of the display, as well as the camera hump. #VisionaryPhotography is the tagline, as HUAWEI keeps emphasizing on the imaging capabilities of its phones.

A better look at all models and color options can be found here thanks to a recent leak.

Source: YouTube