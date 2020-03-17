Author
Tags

March 26 should bring us the new P40 line-up from HUAWEI, consisting of the HUAWEI P40 Lite (already official), P40, P40 Pro, and presumably an even beefier Premium version of the P40 Pro with a ceramic backplate.

The clip below is teasing the announcement of the series, and, while it doesn’t reveal much about the phones, it does focus on the camera capabilities.

We can also see some hints towards curved and rounded edges of the display, as well as the camera hump. #VisionaryPhotography is the tagline, as HUAWEI keeps emphasizing on the imaging capabilities of its phones.

A better look at all models and color options can be found here thanks to a recent leak.

Source: YouTube

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung confirmed to launch the Galaxy M21 in India on March 16

Amazon teaser page has confirmed the launch date.
Huawei P40 Pro

HUAWEI P40 Pro key specifications leaked by early product listing

The latest HUAWEI P40 Pro leak again reveals a penta-lens camera setup, a 120Hz display with QHD+ resolution, and support for 50W charging.

Google Pixel 4a appears on video, reveals full design and key specifications

Google Pixel 4a’s leaked hands-on video reveals a full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 730 SoC at its heart, and a familiar design