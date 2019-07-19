Huawei SVP confirms: Hongmeng OS is not for smartphones

Huawei chairman Liang Hua surprised everyone last week when he divulged that Hongmeng OS is not Huawei’s plan B to replace Android in case the ban remains in place and its access to Google’s operating system remains restricted.

The company’s senior Vice President Catherine Chen confirmed the above statement, and, as usual, reiterated the fact that Huawei intends to continue to use Google’s Android operating system for its smartphones. Whether that’s going to be possible or not, due to the ban, is still unclear. Huawei does have access to AOSP, but it lost access to Google’s services.

Chen said that Hongmeng was in development way before the media started paying attention, but the platform is intended for industrial use, and not for smartphones. It contains a fraction of the code that would normally go inside a mobile operating system, Chen said.