Back in June last year a report suggested that HUAWEI wanted Verizon to pay $1 billion for its patents. Now the Chinese tech giant announced that it has sued Verizon over alleged patent violations.

In its filing, HUAWEI claims that Verizon is using 12 of its patents without authorization. While they are not related to 5G, The Verge is citing an unnamed source suggesting that these are “crucial to network functionality”.

Verizon’s products and services have benefited from patented technology that Huawei developed over many years of research and development. For years now we have successfully negotiated patent license agreements with many companies. Unfortunately, when no agreement can be reached, we have no choice but to seek a legal remedy. Huawei’s chief legal officer Song Liuping

While HUAWEI needs more data to ask for an actual amount, people in the know estimate that the total could run as high as hundreds of millions of dollars.

Via: The Verge