Huawei is fighting back, sues U.S. over banning its equipment

After facing scrutiny, exclusions, and even bans worldwide, from building national 5G network infrastructures, at the request of the U.S., Huawei has started to fight back every way it can. Just recently, Huawei CFO has sued the Canadian government over violation of her constitutional rights, and now the Chinese manufacturer is taking the U.S. government to court. The lawsuit was filed late Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Huawei claims that the U.S. has acted illegally when it passed a law prohibiting the government from doing business with companies that use Huawei equipment as a “substantial or essential component” of their system.

The U.S. Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products. We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort. This ban not only is unlawful, but also restricts Huawei from engaging in fair competition, ultimately harming U.S. consumers. We look forward to the court’s verdict, and trust that it will benefit both Huawei and the American people. — Guo Ping Huawei Rotating Chairman.

The United States was the first country to lay down speedbumps for Huawei, and several other of its allies have followed suit at the request of the U.S., citing national security” reasons. Huawei’s filing states that its “equipment and services are subject to advanced security procedures, and no backdoors, implants, or other intentional security vulnerabilities have been documented in any of the more than 170 countries in the world where Huawei equipment and services are used“.