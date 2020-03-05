Up next
Author
Tags

HUAWEI has been using mainly its own HiSilicon chips in its smartphones (with some exceptions), and is now reportedly preparing to ramp up its in-house chip design capability in an attempt to reduce its dependance on U.S. technology.

Unnamed sources cited by DigiTimes suggest that HUAWEI wants to achieve independence not only from the design, but also from the production standpoint.

In fact, Huawei is stepping up its efforts to be more self-sufficient in not only technology but also manufacturing, the sources indicated. For the Taiwan-based chipmakers engaged in the supply chain of Huawei, they may start encountering pressure to maintain orders from Huawei this year

DigiTimes

Same sources noted that HUAWEI is also planning on rolling out, in the second quarter of the year, its own wired and wireless connectivity ICs.

Source: DigiTimes

You May Also Like
Lenovo Legion gaming phone

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone to surpass 55W fast charging

The Legion gaming phone is likely to offer a high refresh-rate panel – up to 144Hz, LPDDR5 RAM and the latest UFS storage standard.

I have a Galaxy S20. Do I need a camera or is it good enough?

Galaxy S20 has capable camera hardware. But do I still need a DSLR or compact camera if I carry the Samsung flagship in my pocket?
best power banks for the Galaxy s20

Which Galaxy S20 model is right for you

If you are planning to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S20 model, you are in the right place.