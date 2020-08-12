HUAWEI has announced that its first wireless speaker, the Huawei Sound X, will be available to buy from August 17 on the HUAWEI Store for RRP £299.99. It will come with a free Huawei MatePad T8 offer included for those who order the device before August 30.

The all-new HUAWEI-Devialet joint Wireless speaker — the HUAWEI Sound X packs One-Hop audio sharing, which saves users the hassle of waiting for a Bluetooth connection to establish. Instead, you can simply tap your phone’s NFC area against the Sound X, and velvety surround sound will begin to play without delay. It delivers 60W of bass.

For reference, Devialet is a top-three global audio brand. The company has garnered 76 awards and 160 technology patents, and cemented its position as a leader in acoustics. The HUAWEI Sound X comes equipped with Devialet‘s patented signal-processing SAM (Speaker Active Matching) technology, and iconic Push-Push symmetrical structure.

SAM introduces an efficient compensation algorithm that is capable of adapting the output signal to match the specific characteristics of the speaker and minimize sound distortion. The Push-Push structure places the two high-power speakers symmetrically so that their back wave vibrations cancel each other out.

Further, the RGB tri-color indicator light on the top surface seemingly blends the emitted light with its surroundings, for a kaleidoscopic display that is reminiscent of a glamorous music hall.