HAUWEI launched a smaller and more affordable version of its Sound X smart speaker – dubbed HUWEI Sound – in October last year. Today, the company has announced that its latest audio offering is going global. The device will set you back by £199.99 and will be up for grabs in the UK market starting 1st April 2021 exclusively from the HUAWEI Store. Additionally, it is also hitting the shelves in more markets including Australia, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Spain, Turkey.

Starting with the design, the HUAWEI Sound borrows heavily from the Sound X smart speaker, but trims the form factor down to offer all that audio goodness in a smaller chassis. It employs what HUAWEI calls Devialet 4-speaker Acoustic Design that includes a 4-inch 40W woofer, three 5W full-range speakers, and pair of passive units. The Hi-Res Audio certified speaker supports LDAC codec and allows users to play lossless audio files in up to 24-bit/96 kHz.

Talking about audio playback, users can simply tap their phone on the speaker (via NFC) for instant pairing and playing music without any hassle. And just in case you’re wondering, there’s 3.5 mm AUX-in for wired music playback. Plus, UPnP allows users to transfer audio files from streaming apps on their phone to the smart speaker. And to store your music, the HUWEI Sound smart speaker comes equipped with 8 gigs of onboard storage. There is only a single black trim on the table, and if you make the purchase before April 13, you’ll get a £50.

Hi-Res certified, LDAC support, surround sound experience and easy tap-to-pair 'n' play

Coming to the audio-centric capabilities, the HUAWEI offering takes advantage of Devialet’s Speaker Active Matching technology to deliver powerful bass without any audio quality degradation, while the Devialet SPACE technology is there to provide an immersive surround sound experience. Users can switch between a quartet of sound effects that include Hi-Fi, Vocal, surround stage, and Bass – each with their own set of benefits. And for an added dash of visual oomph, the buttons at the top flaunt colorful ring lighting that pulse according to the tunes.