HUAWEI Sound Joy portable speaker is now available in UK for £129.99

HUAWEI co-engineered its latest Sound Joy portable smart speaker with the audio company Devialet. It’s the third product the company launched with the high-class audio brand, and it comes with a lot of great features, including a 26-hour playtime on a single charge, fast charging support, IP67 water, and dust resistance, excellent sound quality, portable design, and an affordable price tag.

The new Sound Joy portable speaker measures 202mm high, and weighs 680 grams with a diameter of 73mm. The press material says it’s as “easy to carry around just like a water bottle.” The speaker has a 2-way speaker system that can deliver high-frequencies and deep bass at a high volume. It has one tweeter and a speaker dedicated for mids and lows. The combined set of speakers and the Devialet Sam technology provides more authentic audio experiences.

HUAWEI Sound Joy is rated for IP67, which means that you can take it down by the pool or the beach, and it will survive a little water, and dust should also not be a problem. It has a large 8,800 mAh battery, which the company says can last up to 26-hours on a single charge. The speaker also supports 40W fast charging, and a quick 10-minute charge can provide an hour’s worth of charge. Given the large battery, the speaker only needs 3-hours to fully charge up, and be ready to rock ‘n roll again.

Since it’s a smart speaker, it features Shake Stereo Link Up, which lets two units of Sound Joy speakers pair up and connect together to form a stereo system. There’s also One-Touch Transfer, which lets users easily connect their device to the speaker, and play media. If that’s not enough, the speaker can also act as a Voice Assistant that lets users turn the speaker into a digital voice assistant and ask for the weather, calendar, and more.

We’ve also reviewed the HUAWEI Sound Joy earlier this month, and Anton had this to say about the new portable smart speaker: “You get a lot of sound, quality sound, for the price, and with a battery life impossible to deplete in one day (the Sound Joy is rated for 26 hours of continuous playback), you can safely take it with you on your next hike, pool party, barbecue, or even to the court if you want to shoot some hoops.”

HUAWEI Sound Joy portable speaker is now available for £129.99 on Huawei Store, and customers who order by February 20 can claim a free pair of FreeBuds 4i. The Sound Joy is available in Obsidian Black and Spruce Green. HUAWEI also has a bundle offer,, those who purchase two Sound Joy speakers for £229.99, before February 20, can claim a free HUAWEI Watch GT 2 46mm. The speaker will be available at more retailers later in February.