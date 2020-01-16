5G
Company chairman Xu Zhijun revealed that HUAWEI has managed so sell 240 million smartphones in 2019. That’s up from the 220 million a year ago, though falling short on some expectations. Still, with the current status quo, a growth is commendable.

What’s even more interesting is that HUAWEI sold 6.9 million 5G smartphones in total. If the numbers are accurate, it means that the Chinese tech giant sold more 5G smartphones than its main competitor, and current number one smartphone vendor, Samsung.

The Korean company revealed at the beginning of the year that it managed to sell 6.7 million smartphones in 2019.

