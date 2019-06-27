Android

Huawei smartphone shipments slowing down in Taiwan

Contents
Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro

According to retail channel sources, cited by DigiTimes, Huawei smartphone sales are slowing down. While in the month of May, Huawei maintained its fourth place  with an 8.6% share, trailing Apple (24.8%), Samsung (23.7%) and Oppo (10.8%), said sources believe believe Huawei smartphone sales will plummet 60-80% on month in June.

In terms of shipment value, Huawei saw its ranking slide one notch to fourth from third with a 6% share, trailing Apple (52.7%), Samsung (19.7%) and Oppo (6.4%) — DigiTimes

The reason behind all this is believed to be the U.S. ban, and how companies like Google said they won’t support Huawei moving forward. The Chinese giant reassured customers that it is safe to buy a Huawei smartphone, as the ones that are currently out will still be supported by both Google and Huawei.

The hole left in the market will likely be filled by vendors like Xiaomi and Vivo, while Samsung and Sony could benefit in the flagship segment.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
DigiTimes
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Huawei, News
, ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.