Huawei smartphone shipments slowing down in Taiwan

According to retail channel sources, cited by DigiTimes, Huawei smartphone sales are slowing down. While in the month of May, Huawei maintained its fourth place with an 8.6% share, trailing Apple (24.8%), Samsung (23.7%) and Oppo (10.8%), said sources believe believe Huawei smartphone sales will plummet 60-80% on month in June.

In terms of shipment value, Huawei saw its ranking slide one notch to fourth from third with a 6% share, trailing Apple (52.7%), Samsung (19.7%) and Oppo (6.4%) — DigiTimes

The reason behind all this is believed to be the U.S. ban, and how companies like Google said they won’t support Huawei moving forward. The Chinese giant reassured customers that it is safe to buy a Huawei smartphone, as the ones that are currently out will still be supported by both Google and Huawei.

The hole left in the market will likely be filled by vendors like Xiaomi and Vivo, while Samsung and Sony could benefit in the flagship segment.