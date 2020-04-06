HUAWEI CEO has said that the company will be launching “something big” at the P40 launch event on April 8 in China. The company is likely to launch the HUAWEI Vision X65 Smart TV.

A poster of the upcoming smart TV has leaked online that reveals some of its specifications. The HUAWEI Smart Screen X65 will feature an OLED display, a 24MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 14 speakers for surround sound field.

The OLED panel reportedly uses advanced multi-channel sensors to adjust the color and speed of the screen. Further, it adopts the display to ambient light, to make it more natural.

Moreover, the TV is said to intelligently identify the spatial structure. It would emit sound waves to detect the room structure and receive feedback.

Source: Mydrivers