Huawei vision smart tv
Author
Tags

HUAWEI CEO has said that the company will be launching “something big” at the P40 launch event on April 8 in China. The company is likely to launch the HUAWEI Vision X65 Smart TV.

A poster of the upcoming smart TV has leaked online that reveals some of its specifications. The HUAWEI Smart Screen X65 will feature an OLED display, a 24MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 14 speakers for surround sound field.

The OLED panel reportedly uses advanced multi-channel sensors to adjust the color and speed of the screen. Further, it adopts the display to ambient light, to make it more natural.

Moreover, the TV is said to intelligently identify the spatial structure. It would emit sound waves to detect the room structure and receive feedback.

Source: Mydrivers

You May Also Like

Amazon is working on Project Tempo to compete against Google Stadia

The new cloud-gaming service from Amazon is called Project Tempo, and we could see it this year if the coronavirus doesn’t delay its arrival

Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ may be delayed until August

It seems that this year’s Amazon Prime Day won’t take place in July as previous years because of the coronavirus, and we may have to wait until August

Peloton will be available on Android TV to help you work out at home

You can start working out with one of the most popular fitness apps available right now with Peloton, that’s now also available in Android TV