Huawei smart glasses announced in partnership with Gentle Monster

Two smartphones, two watches, a band, and a pair of glasses. That’s how we can sum up, briefly, the Paris special P30 Pro event. The Huawei smart glasses, even though introduced in Paris on March 26, will not be available until July 2019. They are built in partnership with Gentle Monster, a Korean brand focused on optical glasses and sunglasses.

No, it doesn’t contain a camera, so your privacy stays untouched, that is if you’re ok with microphones. The Huawei smart glasses feature two microphones with beam-forming technology so you can talk on the phone. You answer the call by tapping the glasses, and sound comes out from a pair of stereo speakers positioned right above your ears.

When they become available later this year, the Huawei smart glasses will come in a leather case with a USB-C port at the bottom, as well as wireless charging support.

Images via TechCrunch