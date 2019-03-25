Huawei to enter the smart display market, report suggests

Huawei is about to unveil the P30 and P30 Pro line-up tomorrow, March 26, to bring some fresh blood to the smartphone competition. However, a recent DigiTimes report citing industry sources suggests that the Chinese tech giant has set its sights on the TV market as well. The report doesn’t refer to conventional TVs, but rather suggests that Huawei is focusing on a connected ecosystem that involves smart end-market display products, in combination with 5G, AI and IoT.

Huawei has been reportedly developing its own TV multimedia chips through its HiSilicon subsidiary, instead of looking at the offerings on the market from manufacturers like MediaTek, Realtek, Novatek, and Himax Technologies.

HiSilicon has sidestepped the development of tuner products, which are believed to be the most difficult part in the production of TV chip solutions due to different frequency and channels for signal transmission in the US and Europe.

The report also mentions sources indicating that Huawei/HiSilicon is developing multimedia chips to build display products which would differentiate from regular TVs. The HiSilicon chips that will allow users to stream multimedia on their smart displays utilizing 5G are manufactured by TSMC.