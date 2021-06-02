HUAWEI just unveiled a slew of new devices including the flagship MatePad Pro tablet and the stunning HUAWEI Watch 3 smartwatch among others. But towards the end of the online event, HUAWEI Executive Director and CEO of Consumer Business Group Richard Yu gave us a glimpse of the company’s highly anticipated P50 series flagship smartphone.

Well, it was not much of a surprise actually. An upcoming HUAWEI P50 series device flaunting an identical gold trim and pill-shaped camera enclosure with two distinct black circles surfaced online a few weeks ago. And the teaser that HUAWEI played on stage appears to be identical.

However, it is unclear whether it is the vanilla P50, or one of its Pro models. The presentation slide only says HUAWEI P50 Series, leaving the room open for speculations. What is certain is that the phone looks gorgeous, especially the metallic frame and the camera enclosure standing out from the rest of the body with a distinct luster.

But that’s just about it. HUAWEI didn’t give us a detailed look at the phone, neither did the company shed light on its internal hardware. And aside from a vague Spring launch, the company didn’t reveal anything else. Instead, the HUAWEI executive gave an ambiguous reason as to why the company is keeping a launch date under the wraps.

“For reasons you’re aware of, a launch date has not yet been set. But we’re trying to figure out how to make this great product available to you,” Yu said. As per previous leaks, the HUAWEI P50 Pro will feature a waterfall display and a centered hole-punch housing a single selfie camera.

The screen reportedly measures 6.6-inch, and given the phone’s flagship status, some high refresh rate wizardry is almost certainly a part of the package. Underneath the screen is a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Interestingly, HUAWEI is said to be replacing the magnetic earpiece speaker system that we saw on its predecessor with a more traditional physical earpiece alongside the top edge.