Huawei ships 66.8 million smartphones in Q3, 28% more than last year

We knew Huawei was on a roll. We’ve seen great financial numbers, despite everything, and the company announced that it already sold 200 million smartphones, three months earlier than last year. The Chinese tech giant also said it was planning on selling 270 million smartphones in total this year, and they might be well on track to achieve that.

According to IHS Markit, via DigiTimes, Huawei grew 28% year-on-year when it comes to smartphones shipped in the third quarter. The exact number is 66.8 million, which is, according to IHS Markit, the most smartphones Huawei managed to see in a single quarter, ever.

Huawei’s volume increase was driven by strong demand from the domestic Chinese market. Company smartphone shipments in China increased by 65% in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis. Huawei’s strong home-field performance more than compensated for its overseas sales, which fell due to US sanctions — Jusy Hong, research and analysis director for IHS

While overseas shipments fell short in Q3 compared to Q3 of 2018, they increased compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Samsung, the current number one smartphone vendor, managed to ship 78.0 million units in the third quarter, a 10 percent increase over last year. Meanwhile Apple, the third smartphone vendor, decreased 2.1 percent to only sell 45.9 million iPhones in Q3.