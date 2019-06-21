Huawei ships 100 million smartphones in 5 months

Huawei said today that it managed to ship 100 million smartphones globally as of May 31, Reuters reports. The information was revealed during the Huawei nova 5 launch by He Gang, head of Huawei’s smartphone division.

Huawei managed to exceed 200 million smartphones shipped globally for the entire year in 2018, so the first five months look promising. However, Huawei will have major difficulties in maintaining the trend since the U.S. ban and companies complying — like Google revoking its Android license.

The effects on the restrictions imposed by the United States are already showing. Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said he expects a $30 billion revenue drop this year. Additionally, smartphone sales outside China have dropped 40 percent in the past month.