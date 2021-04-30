China smartphone

As we’re closing out the first month of the second quarter of the year, performance numbers are popping up from market watchers for Q1. We’ve recently seen the crowning of the new Q1 2021 leader earlier today, and now we’re looking at a paradox when it comes to Chinese smartphone vendors.

According to DigiTimes Research, China-based smartphone vendors accounted for a 9.7 percent drop in combined shipments for Q1 2021 to 191 million units. At the same time, the same Chinese vendors paradoxically saw an “on-year increase of 73.8%, with the on-quarter fall also improving significantly from corresponding shrinkages of over 20% seen in pre-pandemic years“, according to the aforementioned source.

Due to the U.S. restrictions imposed on HUAWEI, the Chinese giant saw a steep decline, with companies like OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi rushing to fill in the void.

The three accounted for a total of 129 million smartphones shipped in the first quarter, which represents 67.5 percent of all shipments. That number is up from 58.7 percent in Q4 2020.

HUAWEI shipments plummeted 53.6 percent according to DigiTimes Research for the first quarter of 2021, while the ex-sub-brand, HONOR, went flat in Q1, with no significant moves up or down.




Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
huawei mate x2 pocketnow anton
HUAWEI officially lists an upcoming 4G version of the Mate X2 foldable
In addition to the foldable Mate X2, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is also getting a 4G version that will likely be cheaper without any downgrades.
Motorola Razr 5G
Motorola RAZR 5G, Razer gaming controllers and more devices are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals on Motorola smartphones available at Amazon.com, where you will also find Nokia and Razer devices on sale
Changes at the top of the smartphone market for Q1 2021
According to recent numbers, there have been changes at the top of the smartphone market in terms of shipped units. Check out the rankings!