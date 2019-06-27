Huawei sells 10 million P30 phones 2 months faster than P20s last year

Huawei managed to break another record as of June 20: it managed to sell 10 million P30-series smartphones, in just 85 days. That’s 62 days earlier than it managed to sell 10 million P20-series smartphones last year. We’ve recently heard how Huawei sold 100 million smartphones by the end of May, and, apparently, the P30=series had a huge contribution to that number.

Additionally, Huawei is also proud to announce that the P30 Pro received the “Best Smartphone” award from the European Hardware Association. To top it all, the Chinese tech giant managed to sell 100 million SuperCharge products, which include smartphones, battery packs, and chargers.

Huawei is obviously trying to change the conversation to more positive one since it has been recently facing some tough times because of the U.S. ban imposed upon the company.