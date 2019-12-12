O2 Germany
Author
Tags

Germany’s Telefonica, operating under the O2 brand, announced that it picked Nokia and HUAWEI to build the operator’s 5G network.

Despite the current status quo, and ongoing pressures from the United States and some EU countries, Telefonica decided to go with the Nokia-HUAWEI duo, saying these are “proven strategic partners” on 5G infrastructure.

The two companies will still, according to German law, have to pass a security certification. Should it be granted, Nokia and Huawei will split building O2’s 5G radio network in Germany equally between them, DW reports.

Source: DW

You May Also Like

Samsung owns 74% of the 5G smartphone market

Samsung managed to ship 3.2 million 5G smartphones in the third quarter alone, its share accounting for 74% of the global market.
Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro

HUAWEI closing in on Samsung fast, narrows market share gap to 3.6 percent

HUAWEI managed to close in on Samsung and narrow the market share gap to 3.6 percent this year, down from 5.9 percent in 2018.

OPPO Find X2 coming Q1 2020: full screen design, better cameras, faster charging

OPPO is working on the Find X2, and, according to discussions with the company, Pocketnow found out some details about the device.