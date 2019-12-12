Germany’s Telefonica, operating under the O2 brand, announced that it picked Nokia and HUAWEI to build the operator’s 5G network.

Despite the current status quo, and ongoing pressures from the United States and some EU countries, Telefonica decided to go with the Nokia-HUAWEI duo, saying these are “proven strategic partners” on 5G infrastructure.

The two companies will still, according to German law, have to pass a security certification. Should it be granted, Nokia and Huawei will split building O2’s 5G radio network in Germany equally between them, DW reports.

Source: DW