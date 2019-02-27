A Reuters report is citing court documents testifying to the fact that China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung have agreed to settle a patent dispute in the United States. Apparently, the two companies agreed on February 25, to settle the two-year long patent dispute. Both have filed a motion to a U.S. appeals court, asking to a pause court proceedings, claims the report.

The two largest smartphone vendors have been fighting in courts since 2016, both in China and the United States. Huawei claims that Samsung allegedly used its cellular communications technology without authorization. Huawei also claimed that Samsung has “unreasonably delayed entering into a licensing agreement”.

Samsung denied allegations and has countersued Huawei in the U.S., accusing the Chinese manufacturer of employing “grossly” inflated licensing fees. While the companies didn’t comment on the matter, the filing asks for 30 days in which the two could likely iron out the details of the settlement. The case was scheduled to go on trial in September.