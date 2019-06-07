Huawei strikes deal with Russia’s MTS to develop 5G network

Huawei might be banned from the United States, both in terms of its network solutions and smartphone products, as well as selling or acquiring tech, but that doesn’t stop the Chinese tech giant from pursuing other large markets. The company has inked a deal with Russian carrier MTS to build its 5G infrastructure over the next year.

According to MTS, the deal will ensure “the development of 5G technologies and the pilot launch of fifth generation networks in 2019 and 2020”. Huawei has been under heavy international scrutiny, with the U.S. threatening and urging Western European allies to follow suit in banning the Chinese company. While countries like France, Britain and Germany have not answered the U.S. call to ban just yet, others like Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei.

The Huawei-MTS deal was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to Russia.