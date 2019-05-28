Huawei reviewing its relationship with FedEx over diverted packages

Huawei is reviewing its relationship with U.S. package delivery company FedEx, according to a Reuters report. FedEx has allegedly diverted two parcels destined for Huawei addresses in Asia to the United States. It also reportedly attempted to reroute two others, claims Huawei, cited by Reuters. The Chinese tech-giant said that the packages did not contain any technology, only documents.

The recent experiences where important commercial documents sent via FedEx were not delivered to their destination, and instead were either diverted to, or were requested to be diverted to, FedEx in the United States, undermines our confidence. We will now have to review our logistics and document delivery support requirements as a direct result of these incidents — Joe Kelly, Huawei spokesperson

FedEx said it received no instruction to reroute the packages and that these were “misrouted in error”. “This is an isolated issue limited to a very small number of packages. We are aware of all shipments at issue and are working directly with our customers to return the packages to their possession“, said FedEx.

One package from Vietnam already arrived at its destination with Huawei on Friday, says the report, and the other one is on its way. More details can be found at the source link below.