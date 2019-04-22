Android

Huawei revenue for the first quarter of 2019 grows 39 percent

Contents

Reuters reports that Huawei’s first quarter revenues for the year 2019 have grown 39 percent to 179.7 billion yuan, which translates roughly to $26.81 billion. While the company didn’t make its actual net profit figures public, it said that its net profit margin was approximately 8 percent for the quarter.

These figures show that we are still growing, not declining — Ren Zhengfei

While Huawei is still fighting Washington over allegations of national security which got the Chinese company banned in the United States, Huawei maintains its strong position on the smartphone market, being the second largest manufacturer.

Despite the U.S. efforts, Huawei managed to sign 40 commercial 5G contracts with carriers worldwide. It also shipped more than 70,000 5G base stations, and is expecting this number to grow to 100,000 by May.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Reuters
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones
Tags
5G, Android, Financial, Huawei, News
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.