HUAWEI reveals P50 Pro and Watch GT Runner launch dates and prices for UK

HUAWEI today announced that it will launch the new HUAWEI P50 Pro and the HUAWEI Watch GT Runner in the United Kingdom on March 22. The company also revealed the color options and the launch prices for the two new devices.

HUAWEI unveiled the P50 Pro earlier in July last year, and it was previously only available in China. The P50 Pro has a large 6.6-inch OLED 120Hz display, and it’s powered by the Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device lacks 5G, and it comes with EMUI 12 in Europe, without Google Play Services.

The P50 Pro has 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The display has a cutout for the 13MP selfie camera, and the back contains a 50MP primary, a 64MP periscope telephoto, capable of 2.5 optical and 7x lossless zoom, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 40MP Black and White camera sensor. The device has a 4,360 mAh battery, and it supports 66W fast wired charging, and 50W fast wireless charging.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Runner launched in November 2021, and while it launched globally for €299, it wasn’t available in the UK until now. The watch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel and 4GB of storage. The watch works with Android 6+, iOS 9+, and Harmony OS 2.0 or later software. The watch helps users get more accurate running tips and measurements, and it supports 100+ sports activities.

The HUAWEI P50 Pro will launch at $1,099.99 on March 22, and it will be available in Cocoa Gold and Golden Black colors. The HUAWEI Watch GT Runner will be available for £259, and it will launch in Black color. Both of the new HUAWEI devices will be available from March 22nd in the HUAWEI Store and selected retailers.