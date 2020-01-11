Author
Tags

Samsung has recently told the world that they managed to sell almost 500, 000 Galaxy Fold units in 2019. This message wasn’t going to go unanswered by the main competition as far as foldables go. So now, Huawei has revealed the shipping numbers of its Huawei Mate X.

According to a report from Sina, Huawei has been shipping 100,000 foldable devices each month. We know that the Huawei Mate X was launched on November 15th, and those numbers are accurate, we could say that the Chinese giant has sold almost 200,000 units as of today. The Galaxy Fold has clearly sold more units, but let’s remember that this device was available in the US, South Korea, the UK, and some European countries, and it has been up for sale since September. The Mate X was not available around the world because of the current trade issues with the US.

We are also expecting a new Huawei Mate XS to be presented during MWC 2020. Maybe this device gets to more markets outside of China, then again, the US trade ban may make this once again, a China-only device.

Source Android Authority

Via Sina

You May Also Like

Great deals on Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3a and the Sony Xperia 10 on Amazon

Amazon has lots of deals on the Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3a, 3a XL and the Sony Xperia 10, but hurry before they run out of phones

LG CEO: LG mobile business is going to be profitable by 2021

We’ve recently seen alleged case renders suggest the design of the upcoming…

Samsung boss reveals names of upcoming devices behind closed doors

Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will be, according to the report, called Galaxy Bloom, and not the Galaxy Fold 2 like previously suggested.