Strategy Analytics numbers last week estimated that HUAWEI shipped 251 million smartphones this year, closing in on Samsung and its 323 million.

We’re getting conflicting information as according to a Sina report, HUAWEI estimates “only” 230 million smartphones shipped in total for 2019. The report is citing CEO Richard Yu, who allegedly talked about these numbers in an internal meeting.

Even if that’s the case, HUAWEI managed to sell 30 million smartphones more than it did in 2018. Against all roadblocks, the U.S. ban, and the U.S.-China trade war, HUAWEI managed to consolidate its second position worldwide, while trying to further close the gap to Samsung.

