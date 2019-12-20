Author
Tags

Strategy Analytics numbers last week estimated that HUAWEI shipped 251 million smartphones this year, closing in on Samsung and its 323 million.

We’re getting conflicting information as according to a Sina report, HUAWEI estimates “only” 230 million smartphones shipped in total for 2019. The report is citing CEO Richard Yu, who allegedly talked about these numbers in an internal meeting.

Even if that’s the case, HUAWEI managed to sell 30 million smartphones more than it did in 2018. Against all roadblocks, the U.S. ban, and the U.S.-China trade war, HUAWEI managed to consolidate its second position worldwide, while trying to further close the gap to Samsung.

Source: Sina
Via: GSMArena

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Is THIS the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the leaked real world pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the new Huawei Mate Xs and more

The Samsung Galaxy S11 may come with a 48MP telephoto camera

We seem to have more information concerning the camera in the Samsung Galaxy S11; the primary 108MP would also have a massive telephoto sensor
Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone

We have the first live images of the Samsung Galaxy fold 2

Check out what are believed to be the first real images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2