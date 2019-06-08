Android

Huawei reportedly downgrades smartphone shipment forecasts by a third

Contents
Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro

Despite Huawei recently denying smartphone production shutdown rumors, which are operating “with no notable adjustments in either direction”, new reports are surfacing talking about slowdowns for production and orders. According to one such recent report, citing unnamed sources, Huawei has downgraded its forecast for total smartphone shipments in the second half of 2019 by “about 20% to 30%”.

Huawei Technologies has reduced or canceled orders to major suppliers for components that go into its smartphones and telecom equipment following its U.S. blacklisting — Nikkei Asian Review

A little over a week ago, Huawei’s HiSilicon has allegedly ramped up its chip orders from TSMC, but today’s report claims the chipmaker has confirmed that orders from Huawei have declined since the U.S. ban. Other Huawei suppliers are affected according to the report, while their Chinese counterparts are picking up the slack.

While Facebook is complying with the U.S. ban, restricting Huawei from pre-loading its apps to phones, Google has recently said that the ban itself could pose serious national security threats to the U.S.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Nikkei
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Huawei, News
, ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.