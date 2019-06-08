Huawei reportedly downgrades smartphone shipment forecasts by a third

Despite Huawei recently denying smartphone production shutdown rumors, which are operating “with no notable adjustments in either direction”, new reports are surfacing talking about slowdowns for production and orders. According to one such recent report, citing unnamed sources, Huawei has downgraded its forecast for total smartphone shipments in the second half of 2019 by “about 20% to 30%”.

Huawei Technologies has reduced or canceled orders to major suppliers for components that go into its smartphones and telecom equipment following its U.S. blacklisting — Nikkei Asian Review

A little over a week ago, Huawei’s HiSilicon has allegedly ramped up its chip orders from TSMC, but today’s report claims the chipmaker has confirmed that orders from Huawei have declined since the U.S. ban. Other Huawei suppliers are affected according to the report, while their Chinese counterparts are picking up the slack.

While Facebook is complying with the U.S. ban, restricting Huawei from pre-loading its apps to phones, Google has recently said that the ban itself could pose serious national security threats to the U.S.