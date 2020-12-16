HUAWEI gave us our first glimpse of its in-house operating system, HarmonyOS, way back in 2019 running on a smart TV. Today, the company has released the developer beta of its operating system and is calling it HarmonyOS 2.0. The company is now accepting applications for testing the beta build of HarmonyOS 2.0 via the official developer channel. “Over 15,000 APIs have now been made available, including distributed system services, software and hardware abilities,” says HUAWEI.

If you want to try HarmonyOS 2.0 beta on any of the aforementioned smartphones, you need to apply for the beta testing program from this page. Once your application is approved, you will soon receive the HarmonyOS 2.0 update that will replace the EMUI build running on the device. “More than 100,000 developers have joined the HarmonyOS ecosystem, thanks in large part to expert-level support, a wealth of enriching training courses and easy-to-access materials, and open-minded developer communities,” the company said in its press release.

Following is a list of smartphones that are compatile with HarmonyOS 2.0 beta:

HUAWEI P40

HUAWEI P40 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 30

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro

HUAWEI MatePad Pro

Now, the company has not revealed the key features or changelog of the latest HarmonyOS iteration, but a few developers have already shared a UI walkthrough video on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Take a look at this video of a developer running HarmonyOS 2.0 on a HUAWEI P40 series smartphone.

As you can see in the video, the design language of HarmonyOS 2.0 is not too different from EMUI’s latest iteration. Even the iconography and UI transitions retain the familiar look. However, the biggest change that comes with HarmonyOS 2.0 is that it will offer a seamlessly uniform experience across a wide range of connected devices that range from phones to smart TVs.